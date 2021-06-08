Your Input Wanted on Short-Term Rental Regulations

Chelan County Community Development held a workshop on short-term rentals Monday night. But if you missed it, Commissioner Tiffany Gering says there are other ways to participate in the process:

Also, there will be a public hearing next Tuesday morning, June 15th at 10:15. Gering says she’s been surprised at the amount of comments they’ve been getting. As for what she’s been hearing:

Again, the public hearing is set for next Tuesday at 10:15 a.m.; Gering’s hope is to have a short term code passed by the end of the month. Whether the moratorium on STRs, in effect since last August, will be lifted at that point, Gering says is uncertain. And that email to send your comments to is cd.strcomment@co.chelan.wa.us.