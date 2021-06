Work On Manson Fire Station 52 Delayed

Construction work continues on an upgrade to Chelan County Fire District 5’s Station 52 on Wapato Lake Road. It’s been going on for about six weeks, but Manson Fire Chief Arnold Baker says they’ve run into a glitch:

No word on how much the project has been set back as a result; work started on 52 at the beginning of May and was estimated to take around four and a half months.