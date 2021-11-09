Work In Slide Ridge Area

Beginning Tuesday, you can expect traffic delays on South Lakeshore Road near Slide Ridge because the county road crew will be working on the dirt bypass road currently being utilized there to get traffic around a county road project.

The road crew will be using a loader to move concrete barriers back a couple of feet on the bypass road. The bypass road will be temporarily widened in anticipation of the delivery of a manufactured home to a private property above the project area on South Lakeshore Road. The haulers are expected to be through the area on Friday; however, this date may change with the weather patterns expected this week.

The work may cause delays of up to 20 minutes at times. The barrier-moving work is expected to take a couple of days, depending on the weather. The road crew then will put the barriers back in their original place on Monday, Nov. 15, which will cause some delays as well.