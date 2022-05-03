Work Continues On 97A And North Cascades

It’s the second week of work on Highway 97A south of Entiat, and a reminder that the roadway is open only the first 15 minutes of each hour between 8 am and 5 pm. Lauren Loebsack with the State Department of Transportation says the rock slope work there has been going well:

We also asked Loebsack about how things were going on the North Cascades Highway, where snow removal work has been going on for about a month:

But Loebsack says with more clearing this week, and some pavement and guardrail repairs early next week, they should be able to reopen the roadway by Monday May 16th.