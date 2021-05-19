Work Being Done On Manson Fire Station 52

Chelan County Fire District 5 – the Manson Fire Department – is having work done on their Station 52 on Wapato Lake Road, and it’s coming along, according to Chief Arnold Baker:

And in addition, irrigation work is going on with the property:

The work on 52 got underway about two weeks ago; Chief Baker says they’ve given the contractor on the project six months to finish the work, with that contractor planning to do the work in about four and a half months, so Chief Baker says they should be done sometime around the end of summer.