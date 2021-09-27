[9/27/21] Work At Beebe Bridge Park
Posted in Public Utility
If you’ve been to Beebe Bridge Park recently, you’ve probably noticed some heavy equipment and work happening along the shoreline. It’s the beginning of a project to improve native habitat and prevent erosion along the riverbank. Chelan County PUD Parks manager Ryan Baker says erosion at the park is a problem:
Baker says the goal is to rehabilitate some 15 hundred feet of riverbank:
The work at the park will go on until November; the entire project, including design and permitting, has taken three years.