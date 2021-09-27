Work At Beebe Bridge Park

If you’ve been to Beebe Bridge Park recently, you’ve probably noticed some heavy equipment and work happening along the shoreline. It’s the beginning of a project to improve native habitat and prevent erosion along the riverbank. Chelan County PUD Parks manager Ryan Baker says erosion at the park is a problem:

Baker says the goal is to rehabilitate some 15 hundred feet of riverbank:

The work at the park will go on until November; the entire project, including design and permitting, has taken three years.