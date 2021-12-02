Winthrop Handgun Burglary

An investigation continues into what is suspected to be a well-coordinated burglary at Winthrop’s Ace Hardware last month where ten handguns were stolen.

Winthrop Marshal Doug Johnson calls it, in his words, “a directed or targeted burglary … much different from our typical Methow burglary.” He told The Methow Valley News that the investigation now also involves the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The incident was first reported as a burglary alarm at 5:23 a.m. on Nov. 21, when two suspects entered through the front doors by breaking the class, went straight to the sporting goods section, broke that case open and stole the handguns. Johnson said they were in the building for less than four minutes.