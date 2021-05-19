Wine & Jazz Festival Near

It’s only a couple of days away – the Lake Chelan Wine and Jazz Festival gets underway Thursday with concerts at two downtown soundstages. If you’ve bought your passes, count yourselves as lucky, because the limited supply has sold out. And the festival’s marketing director Holly Brown has some 411 for you as to what to bring and getting prepared for all the great music:

And if you’re one of the unfortunate ones without a pass, you can still partake of the free show Sunday at the Riverwalk Pavillion:

The festival gets underway Thursday afternoon at five with two concerts, with another two slated for 8 p.m.; the scene then shifts to eight wineries around the valley Friday and Saturday, and the free concerts Sunday afternoon at noon and 2 p.m. Of course, all the details are available at chelanwinejazz-dot-com.