Wine and Jazz Festival Sold Out

The Chelan Wine and Jazz Festival gets underway a week from today, and if you didn’t get a pass for it, there’s some bad news for you: it’s all sold out. The festival’s marketing director, Holly Brown, says it’s the first time it has been sold out, and one reason for that is limiting the number of tickets due to COVID restrictions.

However, if you didn’t get a pass for the three days they’re needed, there are two ways to still take part. One way is to know someone with a pass that won’t be able to use it all three days, because the passes are transferrable:

The other option doesn’t need a pass: it’s the free show Sunday May 23rd at Riverwalk Park:

All the information on times and venues – which include ten wineries, along with the park and downtown stages – can be found on the festival website, chelanwinejazz-dot-com.