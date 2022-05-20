Wine And Jazz Festival Heads Into Big Weekend

We’re heading into the big weekend of the Lake Chelan Wine and Jazz Festival, with 18 performances happening today and tonight at 9 wineries in the area, another 18 performances tomorrow afternoon, and the Manhattan Transfer performing Saturday night at the 12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino Ampitheater. There are shuttles to take you from one performance to another today and tomorrow.

The festival winds up Sunday, festival organizer Holly Brown:

The Shack is a high school band that will start off Sunday’s performances at noon, with the Ellensburg Big Band wrapping up the festival from 2 to 3:30. more information can be found at chelanwinejazz-dot-com; we also have programs here at the KOZI studios.