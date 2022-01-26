Wildlife Commissioners Appointed

Gov. Jay Inslee has appointed three new members to the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission, two of whom are from North Central Washington.

John Lehmkuhl, a former U.S. Forest Service research wildlife biologist from Wenatchee, fills the commission’s Eastern Washington post. He’s a board member of the Chelan-Douglas Land Trust, with a PhD in forest science, who’s served on the agency’s Wildlife Diversity Advisory Council since 2015.

Melanie Rowland, an environmental attorney from Okanogan County who previously worked for the National Marine Fisheries Service Office, fills one of the commission’s at-large positions.

The current chair of the nine-member commission, Larry Carpenter, filed his resignation earlier this year but stayed on board until all vacant commissioner posts could be filled. Molly Linville, a Douglas County rancher who’s currently co-chair of the commission, will serve as full chair until the board votes on its leadership.