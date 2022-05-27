“Wildfire Ready Neighbors” Deadline Nears

Earlier this week, we told you that the deadline to sign up for the “Wildfire Ready Neighbors” program is coming up on May 29th, that’s this Sunday. And the latest numbers show that 219 Chelan County residents have signed up for the program; that’s 50 percent of the goal. Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz began this program last year, in an exclusive interview with KOZI, she explained what happens when you sign up:

Franz said she came up with the idea for the program after seeing the devastation in the town of Malden in 2020, a town that was 80 percent destroyed by the Bobb Road Fire, but where Franz said one home on each block was saved due to those homeowners taking precautions to protect their homes. She says she hopes the “Wildfire Ready Neighbors” programs becomes her legacy:

Again, the deadline to sign up for the program is Sunday, the website is wildfireready-dot-com.