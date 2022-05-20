“Wildfire Ready Neighbors” Accepting Sign-Ups

With all the green in the hills and Mother Nature still bringing us rain, it might be easy to think that wildfire season might pass us by. But it can get dry in a hurry, and the greenery in the hills will only grow. Chelan Fire and Rescue Chief Brandon Asher calls that a double-edge sword, and reminds that it’s a good idea to get your home and property ready. Several weeks ago, the state launched the second year of its “Wildfire Ready Neighbors” program, where crews come out to assess properties and provide suggestions to property owners. Asher says people are taking advantage of it:

Chief Asher says that when people come out and assess the properties, they usually find something that can be improved:

Yesterday (Thu), around half a dozen folks from Chelan went down to Wenatchee to get training on how to do those inspections, and like Asher said, you are still encouraged to sign up to have your property assessed. Go to wildfireready-dot-com to sign up, the information will go to the State Department of Natural Resources, and then sent to the local fire agency.