Who’s Hiring?

We told you yesterday that the jobless rate in Chelan and Douglas Counties was at 3.7 percent in October, which was up slightly from September, but down more than one and a half percent from October last year. The Labor Area Summary for Chelan and Douglas counties shows nonfarm employment increased by three thousand jobs from October 2020 to this October. But who’s doing the hiring? Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck says four industries are:

In fact, Meseck says leisure and hospitality has been responsible for 40 percent of all the jobs added between 2020 and 2021, although it’s still not up to the point it was two years ago, pre-pandemic. As for who’s not hiring, Meseck says one industry concerns him in particular:

Meseck says the transportation and warehousing downturn is likely a result of the supply chain issues being felt across the country, and as they improve, those jobs would hopefully come back.