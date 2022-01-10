Who Hired In November?

As we’ve reported, the unemployment rate in Chelan and Douglas counties, officially known as the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area, dropped to a historic low in November of 3-point-7 percent. So who’s doing the hiring? Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck:

It should be noted that those numbers were compiled before the omicron variant was discovered, so that could have an effect on employment in December. But of the industries looked at, only one showed a decrease in employment, and that was trade, transportation, warehousing and utilities, which showed a drop of three percent in November from November of 2020. That, Meseck says, could be related to supply chain and shipping issues.