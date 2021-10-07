What Will Become Of The Old Hospital?

As the new Lake Chelan Health Hospital is taking shape on Apple Blossom Drive, what are the plans for the old hospital on Highland Avenue? Originally, the building was going to be surplussed, but that was rescinded by the Lake Chelan Health board at their meeting last week. Now, the idea is to turn it into more of an office building, according to Lake Chelan Health Communications Manager Agustine Benegas, but that brings wit it some challenges:

The plans include bringing the current express care facility currently on Johnson Street up to the current hospital building:

As for the new building, there is a video tour and available to view online on the Lake Chelan Health Facebook page.