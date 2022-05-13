Wenatchee Shooting Victims Identified

The investigation continues into last Saturday’s shooting in Wenatchee, but we now know the identities of those involved.

The suspect killed in front of the Living Hope Community Church has been identified as 36-year-old Alexander J. White of East Wenatchee. White was firing shots into the locked front door of the church’s sanctuary Saturday morning.

The officer injured was Wenatchee Police Officer Brian Hewitt, who was shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, and released that same day.

Hewitt was one of three officers who fired their guns during the incident, the others were Wenatchee Police Officers Corey Fuller and Aly Mustain. All of the officers are on administrative leave, which is standard procedure following an officer-involved use of force incident.

Detectives with the North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit are continuing to investigate the incident; it is expected to take several weeks to complete the investigative process before the case can be forwarded to the Chelan County Prosecutor.