WENATCHEE OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

N. CHELAN AVENUE AND PALOUSE STREET, WENATCHEE, WA

CASE # 22D02108



On May 7th, 2022 at approximately 8:27 AM, Wenatchee Police Department Officers responded to the area of N. Chelan Avenue and Palouse Street, Wenatchee, WA for report of male shooting into the Living Hope Church. Officers arrived on scene and confronted the suspect. During the incident, one Wenatchee Police Department Officer sustained non-life threating injuries, as a result of the shooting. The single suspect was subsequently shot and fatally wounded by officers. The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit (NCW SIU), which is an independent investigative team, was activated due to this being an officer involved shooting incident.

The NCW SIU is comprised of investigators from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, East Wenatchee Police Department, Wenatchee Police Department, and Washington State Patrol. In order to maintain an independent investigation, no investigators from the Wenatchee Police Department are involved with this incident. Attempts will be made to provide an updated press release later this evening, but depending on how information is received, an additional press release may not be available until tomorrow.



Press release provided by Under Sheriff Tyler Caille

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office