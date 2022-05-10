Wenatchee Escapee Caught

An escapee from the Chelan County Jail led Wenatchee police on a foot chase Sunday afternoon that ended when the East Cascades SWAT Team blew open the door of a shed where the suspect had holed up.

Back on April 27th, 48-year-old Rigoberto Licea-Renya reportedly walked away from a work crew that was helping set up for the Apple Blossom Festival in Memorial Park.

He was in the jail on numerous felony charges that included burglary, two counts of driving with a suspended license, obstructing justice and indecent exposure.

Wenatchee Police Capt. Edgar Reinfeld said about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, police received a call about a suspicious person in the 200 block of North Franklin Avenue. A vehicle found in the area was registered to Licea-Renya.

Reinfeld said officers spotted him and he ran, adding, as officers were pursuing him on foot they saw him with a firearm so they dropped back a bit.

They eventually located the suspect in a shed outside an unoccupied home, and the SWAT team was called in. A standoff lasted for about four hours, during that operation they used some flash bangs; the team then used a small explosive to breach the door of the shed and Licea-Renya immediately surrendered.

He’s now back in jail on additional charges that include burglary and obstructing/resisting an officer.