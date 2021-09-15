Wenatchee Chamber Director To Douglas County PUD

The executive director of the Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce will be leaving to take a lobbying job with the Douglas County PUD.

A press release from the Chamber says Shiloh Burgess, who has led the chamber for more than eight years, will step down in November. In January, she will become the PUD’s manager of government affairs.

In her new role with the PUD, the press release says Burgess “will engage local, state, and federal policy makers to educate and advocate on behalf of Douglas PUD,” according to the press release.

As for the chamber, they’ll be looking for a new executive director, and will conduct a search over the next few months.

Burgess ran for Wenatchee mayor in 2011 but was defeated by current Mayor Frank Kuntz.