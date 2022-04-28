Weekend Vehicle Prowls

Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputies were busy Sunday at boat launches, apparently some neer-do-wells were casing some vehicles in Chelan and at the Mill Bay Boat Launch in Manson. Chelan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Scott Lawrence:

Speaking of boats and marine activity, Lawrence says the Marine Patrol is making progress in getting ready for the season; he’s heard from the Sea-Doo people, and a couple of new watercraft is making its way here and should arrive in the first part of May.