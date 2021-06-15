Weekend Fires

Two fires over the weekend, one late Friday night caused one person to be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. According to Chelan Fire and Rescue Chief Mark Donnell, crews were called to 509 East Gibson Avenue shortly after 11 p.m. Friday. Crews encountered heavy smoke and heat and were able to extinguish the fire quickly. The entry crew then started a search of the apartment and found a female inside the back bedroom. She was brought outside to EMS personnel, who initiated patient care and took her to Lake Chelan Hospital. She was subsequently airlifted to Harborview Medical Center where her condition is unknown at this time. Second alarm resources from Manson, Entiat, Orondo, and Wenatchee were called due to the size of the apartment complex and the possibility of fire extension beyond the unit involved. The fire was contained to the single unit, which sustained considerable heat and smoke damage.

And another fire 24 hours later . . . this one a car fire on Highway 97, just south of milepost 240. Battalion 71 arrived and found a station wagon of indeterminate make fully involved with fire spreading to the brush. Crews quickly stopped the spread of the brush fire and then focused on putting out the car fire. While crews were focused on their firefighting efforts, the driver of the station wagon, apparently intoxicated, was found by the arriving Chelan County Sheriffs Officer in the driver’s seat of Battalion 71’s command vehicle preparing to take off and leave. The officer was able to apprehend the intoxicated man before he was able to flee.