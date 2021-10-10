Vision, Hearing Screenings For Kids Scheduled

Kids in the area are going to have the opportunity to have their vision and hearing screened week after next, courtesy of the Lake Chelan Lions Club. The Lions’ Craig Booth has the places and the days where they’ll be:

Booth says the screenings are a state requirement for kids K through 5 and 7. They’re not exams per se, but the screenings can give an indication if something is wrong:

Again, the screenings, which the Lions are providing free, will be held in Manson on Monday the 18th, Tuesday and Wednesday the 19th and 20th in Chelan, and Thursday the 21st in Pateros.