Vehicle Prowls In Chelan

Keep your doors locked – especially your car doors. That’s what law enforcement is reminding you to do, as there has been a rash of vehicle prowls in an area of Chelan lately. Chelan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Chris Foreman says the prowls were in the area of East Johnson and Wilson Street on Sunday night:

But Foreman says this isn’t the only area where the ne’er-do-wells have been busy: Leavenworth, too has seen its share of thefts lately:

Foreman also reminds you that this is the first week of school in the area, so drivers have to be particularly careful during school drop-off and pick-up times, they’re generally from 7:45 to 8:15, and from 2:45 to 3:15, watch out for the crosswalks, and particularly in the MOE Elementary area.