VACCINATIONS CONTINUE AT TOWN TOYOTA CENTER

The COVID vaccinations continue at Town Toyota Center, but the focus is shifting for the next few weeks. Since the mass vaccination clinic in Wenatchee began on January 26, the emphasis has been on getting people their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, and those getting their shot told to return three weeks later for the second dose. Well, now three weeks have passed, and the emphasis is turning to those second doses. Ken Johannessen with more: