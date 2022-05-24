USDA Loan To Finish Twisp Project

The Town of Twisp will take advantage of a low-interest loan from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development program to restore some features to the nearly completed civic building and regional communications center on Glover Street.

Our friends at the Methow Valley News reports the Town Council approved the loan agreement, the town will borrow about $850,000 at an interest rate of 2.5% for 30 years, with anticipated payments of about $40,000 a year that will be serviced with a combination of water, sewer and general operating funds from the town’s annual budget.

Mayor Soo Ing-Moody said that while the town would have preferred not to draw on the USDA loan offer — which she earlier referred to as a stop-gap measure — the town has the ability to make that payment within the town budget.

The federal funds will be used to restore some features both inside and outside the new building that were eliminated earlier when construction bids for the new civic center came in higher than expected. Public Works Director Andrew Denham said costs will continue to escalate if the town doesn’t get the work done now with the help of the federal loan.

The council also learned that because of a combination of factors including supply chain issues and increased costs, the new civic building will open later than anticipated. A ribbon-cutting ceremony had been anticipated in July, but Ing-Moody said that will now be delayed.