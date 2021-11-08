Updated Election Results

More votes counted, and new figures released yesterday afternoon by the Chelan County Auditors Office.

Proposition One, the increase in the fire levy, has increased its lead slightly, now with almost 58 percent approval. Of the more than 24-hundred votes counted, the levy for Chelan Fire and Rescue has a 381 vote lead, 1,424 yes votes, 1,043 no votes.

It looks as though Stephanie Fuller has taken the district one seat in the Lake Chelan School District race over Cole Soreano. Fuller had a three vote lead over Soreano in Tuesday night’s count, but that has increased to a 58 vote lead now. The other school district races weren’t nearly as close, with Barb Polley easily outpolling Kristi Collins 63 to 36 percent, and Erik Nelson just as easily outdistancing Jerry Lopez 65 to 24 percent; that race had 267 write in votes.

In the race for Chelan City Council position three, Chris Baker now has a 88 vote lead over Madonna Konshuk. Percentages aren’t changed, though; Baker with 53 percent of the vote, Konshuk 46 percent.

In the three-way race for Manson Parks Commissioner #1, Aniceto Guzman has taken that race with 40 percent of the vote, Taylor Quigley with 33 percent, and Teresa Hambleton with 26 percent.

Those numbers will have to do for a while; the next tally from the auditor’s office won’t come until November 23rd.