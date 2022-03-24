Update On State Route 971 Work

The rock scaling project on 971 near the entrance to Lake Chelan State Park has been going on for more than two weeks, and – good news – it’s going as planned, that according to State Department of Transportation Spokesperson Lauren Loebsack:

There are a total of five slopes to be worked on in this project, with now four more to go. There has been a detour for motorists using Navarre Coulee Road, Loebsack says that’s been going mostly well:

Not only that, but the weather has worked in the crews favor, and, barring any problems, the plan is to wrap the project up after 40 days, which works out to Friday, April 15th. But so far, Loebsack admits, the project has been going along very smoothly:

After crews are done on 971, they’ll move on to another project on Highway 97A south of Entiat, which will result in partial closures of that road, we’ll tell you more about that when the time comes.