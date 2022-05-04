Unemployment Down In Chelan, Douglas, Okanogan Counties

Unemployment numbers in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties are down on both a month to month and a year to year basis for the month of March. In Chelan and Douglas counties, officially known as the Wenatchee Metropolitan Statistical Area, the March unemployment figure is 5-point-6 percent, down from February’s 6-point-1 percent, and down from the 6-point-6 percent number of March last year. Regional Labor Economist Don Meseck says several industries in the Wenatchee MSA are leading the way in job growth:

Also, the labor force has rebounded strongly, up 3-point-7 percent from 2021.

In Okanogan County, the March jobless number is 7-point-7 percent, which is lower than February’s 8-point-4 percent, and last March’s 8-point-6 percent. Leisure and Hospitality jobs jumped almost 25 percent from 2021 to 2022, while construction, manufacturing and wholesale trade had larger increases, Meseck says don’t read too much into those numbers:

Figures from the Employment Security Department show that the job growth in the three counties has been happening at a faster rate than Washington state overall.