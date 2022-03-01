Underwater Drone To Explore Lake Chelan

The Lake Chelan Research Institute has received access to an underwater drone that can look at what’s going on in the lake, under the surface. Phil Long, the institute’s director, says the impetus for getting the BlueROV2 came after they lost a multi-parameter probe last May due to an equipment malfunction. It’s sitting at the bottom of the deepest part of the lake’s Wapato Basin. They haven’t found it yet, but in the search process Long heard about this drone, and his consulting firm, Sawtooth Geosciences LLC now owns it and makes it available to LCRI. Long says there are many things they can use the drone for, including exploring Eurasian milfoil in the lake:

Along with that, Long says they’ll be looking at the increase in algae in the lake:

Long says friends have told him there are areas of the lake their children do not like to swim in because the milfoil touches their feet. Which, he adds give you an idea of what could happen to the tourism industry if milfoil takes over the lake.