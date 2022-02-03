Twisp Restoration Project Reduced

The Methow Valley Ranger District has significantly reduced the project footprint of the Twisp Restoration Project, that after almost 14% of the area burned in last summer’s Cedar Creek Fire.

The fire burned more than ten thousand acres of the original proposal, according to Methow Valley District Ranger Chris Furr. The footprint has been reduced from 77,000 acres to about 24,000.

Watersheds affected by the fire (either by burning or suppression actions) have been dropped from consideration. Furr said the need for treatments in those watersheds may be included in a future project.

The new footprint encompasses the lower Twisp River watershed west to Buttermilk, Blackpine Lake, the Alder Creek area, and part of Thompson Ridge. The original boundaries also included the upper Twisp River watershed and Wolf Creek. Furr said because most effects are analyzed at the watershed level, breaking the project along watershed lines allowed for efficiency in updating the environmental analysis,.

The thinning could result in up to four timber sales over three years or, depending on economics and other factors, a greater number of smaller sales. Furr said the new plan also shortens the timeline for phased treatments from 30 to 20 years.

The Twisp Restoration Project, with thinning and restoration, could begin as soon this fall.