Twisp Renews Fire Protection Contract

Lots of news out of Twisp, which has renewed its fire protection contract with Okanogan County Fire District 6 for at least one more year, the Town Council agreeing to a $60,000 contract for fire services, an 11.6% increase over the previous two years. The fire district’s board of commissioners had approved the contract renewal earlier. Twisp is the only town still contracting for protection. Twisp Mayor Soo Ing-Moody said at last week’s meeting that town officials will discuss annexation into the district during the coming year.

The Town Council also approved a 1% increase in the local property tax levy, bringing the total of taxes levied increasing to more than $215-thousand dollars next year. The council also approved a 1% increase in the emergency services property tax levied to help support the operations of Aero Methow Rescue Service, to $52-thousand dollars.

Twisp Public Works Director Andrew Denham is proposing a 3% increase in both water and sewer service rates for 2022. He said the proposed increases will reflect inflation, particularly as it affects supplies; the addition of a fourth operator position for the water system and sewage treatment plant; new equipment; and other various expenses. The council will discuss and act on the proposed increases at a later date. He also told the council that construction of the new civic center on Glover Street is on schedule for the planned 2022 opening.

The Town is working on its 2022 budget, proposed to be almost four million dollars, including the general fund as well as street, sewer, water and debt service funds. That’s up from almost three and a half million in 2021.