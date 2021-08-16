Twenty Five Mile Fire

The Twenty five Mile Fire was first reported Sunday at 3:45 p.m. and is burning on the south shore of Lake Chelan near Twenty five Mile Creek. The fire is under joint jurisdiction of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, Washington Department of Natural Resources and Chelan County Fire District 7.

The fire is burning in timber, brush and grass. It was first assessed at 300 acres and grew overnight to approximately 4000 acres. Multiple engine crews, air resources and heavy equipment are on scene. Evacuation orders are currently impacting 135 homes or structures. One residential structure was lost overnight. No injuries have been reported to residents or firefighting personnel.

Air resources will continue attack on the fire throughout the day. Aircraft may use local bodies of water, including Lake Chelan, to fill. Recreational boaters should be aware of aircraft takeoff and landings and keep a safe distance.

Evacuations:

Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations for all properties north of Fields Point Landing on South Lakeshore Road.

Level 2 (Get Set) from Fields Point Landing to Morning Sun Drive.

Level 1 (Get Ready) from Morning Sun Drive to Kelly’s Resort (12800 S. Lakeshore Road).