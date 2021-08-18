Twenty Five Mile Fire Update

The fire continues to burn in timber, brush and grass. The fire size is estimated at 7072 acres. Crews staffed the fire overnight and continued to reinforce structure protection lines. Today crews will work on constructing and reinforcing new containment lines. The fire may continue to move to the south and east, wind-driven in extreme heat. Limited resources and extreme instances of fire behavior continue to challenge containment.

Air resources will continue attack on the fire throughout the day. Aircraft may use local bodies of water, including Lake Chelan, to fill. Recreational boaters should be aware of aircraft takeoff and landings and keep a safe distance.

Evacuations: The most up-to-date evacuation information is available through Chelan County Emergency Management at the following links. Current evacuation levels remained in place overnight and will continue throughout the day. The Chelan County Sherriff will update evacuation levels as conditions warrant.

Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations for all properties north of Cove Marina on South Lakeshore Road, the area of Granite Falls Road and First Creek Road west of Lakeshore. Lakeshore Road is closed from Cove Marina north past the Twentyfive Mile drainage.

Level 2 (Get Set) from South from Cove Marina to Morning Sun Drive.

Level 1 (Get Ready) Lakeshore Road south of Granite Falls area.

Closures: A forest area closure is pending. All roads in the Level 3 area are closed to the general public including Lakeshore Road. Residents are asked to avoid travel on open areas of Lakeshore Road to make way for firefighting personnel and equipment.