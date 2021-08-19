Twenty Five Mile Fire Update

The fire continues to burn in timber, brush and grass. The fire size is estimated at 9,800 acres. Crews staffed the fire overnight and continued to reinforce structure protection lines. Overnight, crews were challenged by fire moving towards Lakeshore Road near the Twentyfive Mile drainage. Crews were able to engage the fire and prevent further movement toward the road and structures.

Moderate fire behavior is expected today as crews continue to work. Higher winds with strong gusts have the potential to increase fire activity. Today crews will work on constructing and reinforcing new containment lines. The fire may continue to move to the south and east.

Rotor and fixed-wing air resources will continue attack on the fire throughout the day. Aircraft may use local bodies of water, including Lake Chelan, to fill. Recreational boaters should be aware of aircraft takeoff and landings and keep a safe distance.