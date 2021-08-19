[8/19/21] Twenty Five Mile Fire Update
The fire continues to burn in timber, brush and grass. The fire size is estimated at 9,800 acres. Crews staffed the fire overnight and continued to reinforce structure protection lines. Overnight, crews were challenged by fire moving towards Lakeshore Road near the Twentyfive Mile drainage. Crews were able to engage the fire and prevent further movement toward the road and structures.
Moderate fire behavior is expected today as crews continue to work. Higher winds with strong gusts have the potential to increase fire activity. Today crews will work on constructing and reinforcing new containment lines. The fire may continue to move to the south and east.
Rotor and fixed-wing air resources will continue attack on the fire throughout the day. Aircraft may use local bodies of water, including Lake Chelan, to fill. Recreational boaters should be aware of aircraft takeoff and landings and keep a safe distance.
Current evacuation levels remained in place overnight and will continue throughout the day. The Chelan County Sherriff will update evacuation levels as conditions warrant.
Level 3 (Go Now) evacuations for all properties north of Cove Marina on South Lakeshore Road, the area of Granite Falls Road and First Creek Road west of Lakeshore. Lakeshore Road is closed from Cove Marina north past the Twentyfive Mile drainage.
Level 2 (Get Set) from South from Cove Marina to Morning Sun Drive.
Level 1 (Get Ready) Lakeshore Road south of Granite Falls area.
A forest area closure has been issued in the Twentyfive Mile Creek area. All roads in the Level 3 area are closed to the general public including Lakeshore Road. Residents are asked to avoid travel on open areas of Lakeshore Road to make way for firefighting personnel and equipment.