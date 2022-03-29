Tunnel Hill Winery Winding Down

News in the local wine industry: Tunnel Hill Winery will wind down its tasting room and production operations this spring. After operating as a winery for almost twenty years, owner Denny Evans has determined it is time for a change.

The winery will vacate its facilities located on the south shore of Lake Chelan at the end of April. Following the closure, Tunnel Hill wines will still be available for purchase online.

Evans says while a transition like that isn’t easy, he says it’s the right decision, and the family decided it’s the wisest path.

During its near two-decade tenure, Tunnel Hill Winery produced award winning estate wines including Syrah, Malbec, and other varietals.

Beginning May 1, the winery grounds and facilities will be leased to Callan Cellars, a Woodinville winery. Callan Cellars opened in 2017 and is operated by winemaker Lisa Callan and her husband Mike.

Evans said they’re excited to welcome the Callans to their facility, saying their operation will be a great addition to the valley.