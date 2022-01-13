Truck Slides Into Buddy’s Place

If you go down Wapato Way in Manson and try to find Buddy’s Place, it might be tough, because last time we saw, there was a tarp covering the front of the tavern. That’s because a Ford pickup slid into it just before midnight Tuesday night. Not much information on it from the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, who say there were no injuries and no airbags were deployed. But the roadway was reported as a sheet of ice, and a request went out at the time to the county to work on it. You can see pictures of Buddy’s taken yesterday, we’ve got them on our Facebook page.