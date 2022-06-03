Traffic Discussed At Manson Forum

One of the issues Manson residents have with new construction in the area is the impact to traffic on Highway 150 – the only way in and out of Manson. For example, it’s estimated that the proposed Sundance Estates development would add more than 600 trips per day on the highway. That was one of the things raised at Tuesday night’s community forum at the Sowers Community Center by Manson resident Brian Patterson:

Chelan County Public Works Director Eric Pierson then explained the county’s process to reviewing traffic surveys:

One resident mentioned that her property was along highway 150, and that the 4th of July traffic lasted all summer long.