TLC For Seniors Program

With the holidays here, we can’t forget our seasoned citizens who might need some care. One program doing just that is the Tender Loving Care for Seniors program from Chelan Valley Hope. TLC Coordinator Sandy Zimchek says they help seniors over 60 with a number of things:

Zimchek says the program has grown lately, with more volunteers and more seniors being taken care of. But she says there’s more that’s needed:

The “Unmet Needs” fund goes directly to seniors take care of things they don’t have the money for, such as a home improvement project, or veterinary or pet care, or fixing a car. To donate to the “Unmet Needs” fund, you can send a check made out to TLC For Seniors, and write unmet needs fund in the memo line of the check and send it to Chelan Valley Hope at P.O. Box 635 Chelan 98816, you can also donate online at chelanvalleyhope.org, go to the affiliates page and scroll down to the TLC section.

To volunteer for the TLC program, you can email Sandy at tlcprogram4@gmail.com.