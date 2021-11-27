Time To Get a Christmas Tree Permit

Chelan District Ranger Kari Grover-Weir says this week and next are the two busiest weeks for getting permits to cut down Christmas trees in the national forest. And Grover-Weir says the easiest way to get your permit is to go online:

And once you have your permit and are ready to head out into the forest, Grover-Weir says there are a few things to remember:

Again, that website again to get a permit is recreation.gov. And to get one in person at the Ranger Station, call in advance to 509-682-4900.