Thrive Searching For New Executive Director

Thrive Lake Chelan is beginning a search for a new Executive Director. We told you a couple of days ago that Kayla Helleson is leaving Thrive after three years in the post to return to the Manson School District; Thrive Board Vice Chair Addie Grageda told us Kayla’s announcement was not a surprise:

Grageda says Kayla’s biggest achievement at Thrive has been bringing it to the community’s attention:

Now, the search begins for a new Executive Director, Grageda says a search committee will be formed:

The posting of the position will go out this week, Grageda says they hope to have a new executive director announced by the first of July.