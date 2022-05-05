[5/5/22] Thrive Searching For New Executive Director
Posted in Community
Thrive Lake Chelan is beginning a search for a new Executive Director. We told you a couple of days ago that Kayla Helleson is leaving Thrive after three years in the post to return to the Manson School District; Thrive Board Vice Chair Addie Grageda told us Kayla’s announcement was not a surprise:
Grageda says Kayla’s biggest achievement at Thrive has been bringing it to the community’s attention:
Now, the search begins for a new Executive Director, Grageda says a search committee will be formed:
The posting of the position will go out this week, Grageda says they hope to have a new executive director announced by the first of July.