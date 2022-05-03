Thrive Executive Director Resigning

Word comes to us that Thrive Chelan Valley’s Executive Director, Kayla Helleson, is resigning, effective late August. Helleson, who has been with Thrive for three years, is returning to the Manson School District as their secondary school counselor this fall. Thrive Board Chair Dinah Corrgian says they accepted Helleson’s resignation with a mixture of sadness and gratitude, and will form a search committee to find a new executive director. KOZI plans to speak to Kayla Helleson today, we plan to have more on that for you tomorrow.