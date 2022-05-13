Three Rivers Hospital Ends Send-Out COVID Tests

Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster has changed its method of dealing with COVID testing. With COVID currently on the wane, and fewer requests for send-out tests, Three Rivers Communications Manager Jennifer Best says the hospital isn’t doing send-out tests anymore:

But if people have COVID symptoms and want to get tested, Best says to be sure not to get your test taken too soon:

Best says if you want to get tested at Three Rivers, call the clinic at 509-689-3749, they’ll help you with the paperwork over the phone, and direct you from there. If you don’t have symptoms and wish to get tested, just show up at Three Rivers’ main entrance weekdays between 8 am and 4:30 pm.