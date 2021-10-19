Three Rivers Hospital COVID Update

Good news relating to COVID-19 has been pretty hard to come by recently, but there’s some good news coming from Three Rivers Hospital in Brewster and Three Rivers’ Business Development Coordinator Jennifer Best:

And Best adds they’ve got medications available to help patients when needed:

And, of course, the three rivers Clinic has vaccines available by appointment from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, you can call 509-698-3749 if you’re in the Brewster area to schedule an appointment for either the COVID vaccine – or the flu vaccine, flu season is coming. And Best adds they’re seeing more upper respiratory illnesses that are not related to COVID, so she says it’s still a good idea to wear masks and practice good hand hygiene to avoid getting sick.