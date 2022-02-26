Three Rivers Hospital Antigen Tests

Three Rivers Hospital asked us to let people in the Brewster area know they are now offering COVID-19 antigen tests for attending public events, traveling, and returning to work or school.

The hospital will continue providing send-out PCR tests. The turnaround time for PCR tests continues to be between 48-72 hours, but turnaround time for antigen tests is within four hours.

If you are not symptomatic and seeking a COVID-19 test, you can show up at the hospital’s main entrance, 507 Hospital Way, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Please wear a mask and prepare to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms at the entrance.

Residents who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to the virus should call Three Rivers Family Medicine to request a test, so the proper paperwork is completed and added precautions can be taken. The clinic is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the phone number is (509) 689-3749.

PCR tests may take longer, but they return more accurate results, making them ideal for diagnosing COVID-19.

In case of severe symptoms, such as trouble breathing, Three Rivers’ emergency room is open 24/7.