Three New Chelan County Sheriff’s Deputies Sworn In

Three new deputies joined the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office last week.

All three of them came aboard as what are called “lateral transfers” – active-duty police officers moving in from other departments.

Cyrus Bowthorpe and Andrew Tilton join from the King County Sheriff’s Office; Alex Bushy comes from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, where he started in 2017.

Sheriff Brian Burnett told county commissioners the new hires have chopped down the number of unfilled deputy positions in his department.

“This leaves us with two commissioned deputy positions down, with these three,” Burnett said.

But there will be another position vacated in March, he said.