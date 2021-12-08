Theft And Chase In Three Counties

Law enforcement in three counties attempted to stop a fleeing vehicle with stolen property on it, but due to new restrictions enacted by the State Legislature, it got away. It all started overnight Sunday night, when the wastewater treatment plant in Chelan was broken into; several tools and a bobcat tractor were stolen. Chelan County Chief of Patrol Adam Musgrove says an attempt to locate advisory was put out to law enforcement in the area; he picks up the story from there:

Musgrove says another advisory went out saying the vehicle was heading east, and the scene switches to Grant County:

Musgrove says they’re frustrated with this situation, but cautions you that you’re going to hear more about these types of crimes:

Musgrove says they’re not sure whether this theft is connected to the theft of tools at the hospital construction site a couple of weeks ago.