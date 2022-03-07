The Gardens At Rocky Reach Park

It’s starting to feel like Spring, which gets a lot of you thinking about your gardens and what to plant. But it’s a year-round concern for a few folks at the Chelan County PUD, whose job it is to plant flowers and other things that grow at the PUD’s parks, like Rocky Reach Park at the dam, which opened last week. PUD Parks Foreman Todd Shales says his work for this Spring’s gardens started about six months ago:

Shales says he likes to find plants with a long bloom time, like marigolds, petunias, and begonias. There are different beds at Rocky Reach Park, the biggest one is a teardrop shaped bed near the Discovery Center, has about 14-thousand flowers and takes two days to plant. But there’s more to see there, according to Communications Specialist Rachel Hansen:

Rocky Reach Park is open from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every day.