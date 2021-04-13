Teen Suicide in Pateros Shocks Community

A story I hate to report: another teenager has taken their life. This time, a Pateros High School student, yesterday morning (Monday, April 12, 2021), that word coming by way of a statement from Pateros School Superintendent Greg Goodnight. Aside from that, we don’t know much. What we do know is that district staff, Okanogan Behavioral Health, and counselors from the Brewster School District provided counseling to secondary students, and counseling will be available every day this week. The Pateros District advises that if you have a student in the Gold Cohort and needs counseling, please send them to school today. After counseling, transportation home for the Gold Cohort will be provided.

Elementary students have not been notified by school staff.

The district sent out suicide prevention information to parents as an email attachment, and it is also available on the district website.

As we’ve said in the past, this is a difficult time for everyone, AND especially our kids. And it’s recommended that you spend as much time as you can with them. If they have want to talk, let them. If they have questions, answer them, simply, honestly, and repeatedly if you have to. And if they are not feeling well, if they feel angry or become withdrawn; become afraid, sad or depressed, have trouble sleeping or eating, do not hesitate to reach out for help.