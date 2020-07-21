[7/21/20] Talks regarding possible closure of Sanctuary and Lake Chelan Clinic to continue
Posted in Business & Economy, Health
Listen to hospital Commissioners discuss the possible closure of the Sanctuary and Lake Chelan Clinic in an effort to cut costs to help fund the new hospital building. AUDIO: 2:31
Chelan County Public Hospital District #2 will be holding a special board meeting to evaluate current service lines on Friday, July 24th at 10:00 am via Zoom: Conference number 888 788 0099, Meeting ID 974 4054 5086 & Password 120376.