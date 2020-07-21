Talks regarding possible closure of Sanctuary and Lake Chelan Clinic to continue

Listen to hospital Commissioners discuss the possible closure of the Sanctuary and Lake Chelan Clinic in an effort to cut costs to help fund the new hospital building. AUDIO: 2:31

Chelan County Public Hospital District #2 will be holding a special board meeting to evaluate current service lines on Friday, July 24th at 10:00 am via Zoom: Conference number 888 788 0099, Meeting ID 974 4054 5086 & Password 120376.